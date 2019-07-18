Inmates attack, seriously injure 2 guards at southern New Mexico prison
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown Wednesday after two corrections officers were attacked by multiple inmates and seriously injured, officials said.
The injured corrections officers were taken to El Paso area hospitals, where at least one reportedly is undergoing surgery.
Corrections officials released no other details surrounding the incident, but New Mexico State Police were at the facility investigating.
The prison is located near Las Cruces on the West Mesa overlooking the Mesilla Valley and Organ Mountains. According to a state corrections' website, it houses approximately 765 medium and minimum security inmates.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
Sports David Cannon/Getty Images
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Sports Getty Images
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/kzenon