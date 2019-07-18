Inmates attack, seriously injure 2 guards at southern New Mexico prison

Prison staffers hospitalized

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown Wednesday after two corrections officers were attacked by multiple inmates and seriously injured, officials said.

The injured corrections officers were taken to El Paso area hospitals, where at least one reportedly is undergoing surgery.

Corrections officials released no other details surrounding the incident, but New Mexico State Police were at the facility investigating.

The prison is located near Las Cruces on the West Mesa overlooking the Mesilla Valley and Organ Mountains. According to a state corrections' website, it houses approximately 765 medium and minimum security inmates.