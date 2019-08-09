Horizon City police unaware of any threats; chief says leaked email was 'unverified information'

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Screenshot circulated on social media showing the leaked email.

HORIZON CITY, Texas - Horizon City's police chief sought to calm fears Friday afternoon after a leaked email from his department concerning Walmart and possible threats was shared on social media.

"We are not aware of any threats at all," police chief Mike McConnell wrote in a statement released to the media and the public.

He maintained the email to his officers contained "confidential intelligence information" that "was unverified third-hand information." McConnell said it was shared within his department solely as a precautionary measure so that officers would remain on high alert.

The chief said police "routinely receive intelligence bulletins" and asked "that the public not share any 'leaked' messages as it will likely create panic in our community."

Despite no credible threats to the community, McConnell said "the police department remains vigilant and has taken extra steps to patrol Walmart along with other areas in Horizon City where people congregate," the chief said.

At the top of this article you can see a screenshot of the leaked email, and below you can read the chief's response statement.