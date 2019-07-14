Homicide investigation underway in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Police are currently investigating a homicide in Central El Paso, central dispatchers told ABC-7.

The active police investigation is underway on the 2500 block of Piedras Street. Piedras itself is shut down by police with red tape between Frankfort and Memphis Avenues.

Dispatchers told ABC-7 the call came in around 5:10 p.m.

One man who was on the scene told ABC-7 an 18-year-old girl was shot and killed, but police have not yet confirmed information about the victim.

ABC-7 crews are on scene. This story will be updated as new details emerge.