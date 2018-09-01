High-speed chase involving Texas DPS and Border Patrol ends in arrest

EL PASO, Texas - Troopers for the Texas Department of Safety and agents for Border Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.

According to a DPS official, the chase started at 6:53 a.m. at Texas I-10 mile marker 58 in El Paso County. It continued into Border Patrol's jurisdiction, at which point Border Patrol agents started assisting DPS.

The pursuit ended around Texas I-10 mile marker 102 when DPS and BP apprehended the woman driver.

According to DPS, the vehicle, a 2014 gold GMC Acadia, was reported stolen from El Paso.

DPS said the driver is charged with evading charges, a felony.

No one was injured in the chase.

DPS is still investigating the stolen vehichle.