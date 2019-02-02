Gunfire strikes Border Patrol SUV in South El Paso; FBI offering $2,500 reward for culprit

FBI agents in El Paso are investigating an alleged assault on a Border Patrol agent while the agent was on duty.

The FBI says someone fired shots at the agent on January 31, 2019, at approximately 7:35 p.m.

It is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

The Border Patrol said the incident occurred approximately three-quarters of a mile east of the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

The Border Patrol Agent was traveling east just south of the Border Highway, directly across from the X monument across the border in Ciudad de Juarez.

The agent was in his marked vehicle when gunfire struck the vehicle.

"The bullets are believed to have been fired from a vehicle travelling eastbound on the Border Highway," the Border Patrol said.

Anyone with information on the perpetrator is asked to contact the FBI El Paso office at 915-832-5000 or online at tips.fbi.gov. All tips can be anonymous.

