Guatemalan deported after rape, kidnapping conviction caught in El Paso

Domingo Larios Castro

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented man previously convicted for kidnapping and sexual assault in the U.S.

The Border Patrol said Domingo Larios Castro, 49, was attempting to enter the United States illegally with a group of 43 undocumented immigrants. The group, which consisted mostly of Central American families and unaccompanied children, was seen entering the US less than a mile west of Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.

After the group was detained and taken to a Border Patrol station for processing, record checks indicated Larios has an "alarming criminal history and was previously deported," the Border Patrol said.

Larios, a Guatemalan national, had been arrested in August 2003 for sexual assault and kidnapping in Warwick, Rhode Island. He was eventually found guilty of both crimes and sentenced to six years in prison.

Larios was deported in July 2008 after serving five years in prison. Records checks also revealed Larios has an outstanding warrant out of Providence, Rhode Island for assault.

Larios was booked into El Paso County jail pending criminal prosecution for illegal re-entry. After serving time for his immigration offenses, he will be extradited to Rhode Island to face his pending assault charge.

