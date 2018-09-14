Crime

Grand Jury took months to indict police officer for deadly hit-and-run

Vehicle, evidence recovered in January

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 05:20 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 05:20 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police officer accused in a deadly hit-and-run was arrested by sheriff's deputies at police headquarters after a grand jury returned an indicted following a months-long investigation.

ABC-7 asked investigators: if the suspected vehicle was identified and recovered soon after the wreck, why did it take months to charge officer Roberto Garcia? 

Garcia, an 18-year veteran with the department, was arrested and charged Thursday with accident involving death and tampering with evidence following the death of 37-year-old Eduardo Vasquez on New Year's Day 2018.

“El Paso Police were notified as soon as we had the arrest warrant in hand,” said Sgt. Robert Rojas, with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Traffic Investigations Unit. 

The El Paso Police Department relieved Garcia of duty after being told about the arrest warrant. Garcia was not fired, merely stripped of his peace officer status until the case is settled, a police spokesman told ABC-7.

Soon after the deadly hit-and-run, the sheriff’s office issued a statement asking for the public’s help locating the suspected car, a red 2014 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was found shortly thereafter with evidence linking it to the deadly hit-and-run, Rojas said.

“When we responded to the crash, originally, there was very limited information. We were able to obtain information about the type of vehicle it was and we were able to send that to the media to broadcast that we were looking for a vehicle and that’s actually how we came about the vehicle involved,” Rojas said.

Everything, Rojas said, started with finding the car in January.

“The vehicle is a big part of the evidence because it was what began the investigation and allowed us to get to where we ended up, and that would have only been possible with people watching the news, listening to the news, and helping us out with our investigation," Rojas said.

Once the vehicle was recovered and its evidence examined, the sheriff’s office transferred its investigation over to the district attorney’s office, who took the case before a grand jury. Rojas would not say how long it took the grand jury to return an indictment against officer Garcia.

Garcia was booked under a $75,000 bond. Online jail records show he has since made bail.

 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
USDA via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018