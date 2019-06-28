Fugitive in murder case caught hiding out with east El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies have made two arrests in connection with allegations of evidence tampering in a 2016 murder case.

Tina Mckenzie, 48, and Denwood Barrow, 54, were taken into custody at Barrow's home in the 3600 block of Yanagisako Avenue on Thursday.

Deputies said Mckenzie was found hiding in a bedroom after Barrow insisted she wasn't there.

Mckenzie was being held Friday in the El Paso County Detention Facility on an outstanding warrant accusing her of tampering with evidence in a murder investigation back in 2016.

Barrow was booked into jail on a charge of hindering prosecution of a felon and for four outstanding traffic warrants.