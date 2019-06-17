Fugitive home invasion suspect arrested in El Paso hit & run

Carlos Calderon.

EL PASO, Texas - An investigation into a hit-and-run crash last week stemming from a car-jacking has also resulted in the suspect being charged in a two-year-old home invasion case, El Paso police said Monday.

20–year old Carlos Calderon is being held on $150,000 bond at the El Paso County Detention Facility on aggravated robbery and burglary charges.

Investigators said he was driving a stolen car involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 1500 block of Grama on June 10; the car was taken at knife-point in a car-jacking on May 20.

As a result of questioning by investigators, police said they were also able to link Calderon to a 2017 home invasion where he allegedly broke into a woman's home, threatened to kill her and held her at knife point for several hours.