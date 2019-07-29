Former Las Cruces school principal pleads 'not guilty' to child porn charges

Former Zia Middle School principal Jose Villanueva.

Former Zia Middle School principal Jose Villanueva.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Joel Aguilar Villanueva, the former principal of Zia Middle School in Las Cruces, pleaded "not guilty" Monday to federal child pornography charges.

Villanueva entered the pleas during an arraignment before a federal magistrate in Las Cruces. He remained in custody pending trial, although no date has yet been set.

He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography.

Villanueva could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of both charges, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Martinez.

The same magistrate who arraigned Villanueva on Monday previously denied him bond, finding that he posed a "danger to a particularly vulnerable segment of the community."​​​​​​

Villanueva was arrested by Homeland Security agents back in April and was later terminated by the Las Cruces Public Schools. Prior to coming to New Mexico, he had served as a principal or assistant principal at multiple schools in Texas.