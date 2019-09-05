Former Las Cruces football star arrested by Border Patrol for alleged human smuggling

Former NMSU player arrested

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A former Las Cruces High School football star, who also played at New Mexico State University, is facing a federal charge for his alleged involvement in human smuggling along the Mexican border.

That's according to court documents obtained by ABC-7 which detail the case against 22-year-old Isaiah James McIntyre. (You can read those documents below at the bottom of this article.)

McIntyre was arrested at the Truth or Consequences Border Patrol checkpoint, where he was accused of transporting undocumented immigrants to Albuquerque after picking them up from a Las Cruces motel.

Following the conclusion of his standout high school playing days in 2016, McIntyre spent two years as part of the New Mexico State football program. He was a member of the Arizona Bowl champion Aggies team, an NMSU official told ABC-7.