Crime

Former El Paso priest on trial for child sex abuse allegedly fathered prostitute's child

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 06:40 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:40 PM MDT

A bombshell revelation was delivered by prosecutors late Thursday in day three of the trial of a former El Paso Catholic priest accused of child sexual abuse.

The prosecution said 68-year old Miguel Luna fathered a daughter with a prostitute and then misappropriated funds from the church to funnel to that daughter.

Prosecutors also said Luna was sent in 1988 to the Shalom Center in Houston, a rehab facility for priests accused of sex crimes, but claim the therapy failed.

Luna is on trial for multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in a case that dates back to the 1990s while he was still an active priest; the alleged victim is now a 36-year old woman.

Luna started working as a priest in the 10-county Diocese of El Paso back in 1982, but was later removed from the ministry in 2013.

The Diocese has said that Luna admitted to the assaults when church officials first became aware of the allegations and looked into it. Bishop Mark Seitz testified about the church investigation into those allegations on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Crime Scene Photos

Crime Scene Photos

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

US & World
Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

News
On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Sports
Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

US & World
Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3