FBI raids home of El Paso Goodwill CEO; spouse charged with fraud & forgery

EL PASO, Texas - Federal and state authorities raided the home of the CEO of El Paso's Goodwill Industries and detained her and her husband, later charging him with fraud and forgery.

The raid took place at the east El Paso residence of non-profit head Melinda Jordan and her husband, James, at 11901 Paseo Del Rio Court.

"Yesterday the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety conducted court authorized law enforcement activity that resulted in the arrest of James Jordan. At this time no further information can be provided," FBI spokeswoman Jeanette Harper told ABC-7 on Thursday.

El Paso jail records showed James Jordan was booked on eight counts including fraud, forgery, perjury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. It was unclear whether any of the charges are related to the local operations of Goodwill Industries.

Melinda Jordan was taken in for questioning and later released; authorities said she has not been charged with any crime.