Fabens High School teacher accused of improper relationship with student

Joan Atilano

Joan Atilano

FABENS, Texas - Investigators with the the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged a Borderland teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Joanna Atilano, 38, was arrested on Monday, January 28, 2019. She was charged with Improper Relationship between Educator and Student and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

The sheriff's office began investigating Atilano on January 17, 2019. Atilano is a teacher at Fabens High School, located at 601 NE G Ave.

The sheriff's office did not reveal the age or gender of the student.

ABC-7 is working to obtain the criminal complaint affidavit to learn more about the allegations against Atilano.

