Ex-student charged for alleged threat to 'shoot up everyone' at San Elizario High School

San Elizario High School. (File photo: San Elizario Independent School District)

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas - A former San Elizario High School student is charged with making a terroristic threat causing fear of bodily injury, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The misdemeanor charge stems from social media posts on Tuesday in which detectives said the 15-year old Socorro boy claimed "that he was going to shoot up everyone at the school."

The teen was taken into custody at his home by sheriff's deputies who referred the case to the County Attorney's Office

The Sheriff's Office declined to release any further details about the incident.