Crime

Ex-Mexican mayor accused by DEA of dealing drugs in Las Cruces

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 04:18 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:17 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A former mayor of the Mexico town of Madera is under arrest in Las Cruces on federal drug charges.

Pablo Granados, 55, is being held in the Dona Ana County Detention Center on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

He was arrested at his home in the 1100 block of Marcy in Las Cruces back on July 4.

Federal documents indicate that the Drug Enforcement Administration suspects Granados could be part of a cocaine distribution ring that is based out of Ciudad Juarez.

