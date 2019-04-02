Crime

Ex-CBP officer who lied about citizenship gets probation

By:
  • By JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press

Posted: Apr 02, 2019 05:27 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 02, 2019 05:27 PM MDT

PHOENIX (AP) - A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in Arizona was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to lying about his citizenship on a passport application.
  
Marco Antonio De La Garza Campos has acknowledged telling authorities that he was born in Texas, when he was actually born in Mexico.
  
De La Garza, who was sentenced Thursday in Tucson, had worked for the federal agency for six years and had been stationed at the border city of Douglas. He previously served five years in the U.S. Navy.
  
Over the years, the federal government has been criticized for not performing adequate background checks on people seeking jobs as border officers. The issue usually crops up when the government considers adding a large number of officers at the border.
  
In pleading guilty, De La Garza acknowledged that he lied in 2017 on a passport application by saying he was born in Brownsville, Texas, when he was actually born in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas.
  
Investigators said De La Garza used a false Texas birth certificate to enter the United States.
  
In a letter to the sentencing judge, De La Garza said he was sorry for his crime and accepted responsibility for his actions.
  
He said he lived with his mother in Mexico until he was 19 and that his parents told him when he was growing up that he was a U.S. citizen.
  
"I should have pushed my parents more for information instead of dismissing it," De La Garza wrote, adding that he would like to legalize his immigration status in the future.
  
De La Garza's current immigration status is unclear.
  
His attorney, Matthew Green, said in court records that De La Garza will be eligible to apply for naturalization one year after the date of his conviction.
  
Green wrote that if his client is allowed to remain in the United States, he'll serve as a stay-at-home father for his two young children, in an effort to reduce family expenses. When they are old enough to go to school, he'll seek a job, Green wrote.
  
___
  
Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Most ignored cancer symptoms
iStock/firebrandphotography

Most ignored cancer symptoms

News
On this day: April 3
David Greedy/Getty Images

On this day: April 3

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Sports
Which college basketball coaches have most titles?
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Which college basketball coaches have most titles?

News
On this day: April 2
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: April 2

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
On this day: April 1
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: April 1

US & World
13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes
FreeImages.com/Ned Horton

13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes

Entertainment
Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards
2019 Getty Images

Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards

News
On this day: March 31
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: March 31

Campaign 2020
PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

News
On this day: March 30
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

On this day: March 30

Crime
PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

Economy
15 things to buy at a dollar store
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

15 things to buy at a dollar store

News
On this day: March 29
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 29

Sports
NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

News
On this day: March 28
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: March 28

Politics
Most, least federally dependent states
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Most, least federally dependent states

Economy
Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Crime
PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

News
On this day: March 27
Mike Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 27

News
On this day: March 26
Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

On this day: March 26

Economy
10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

News
On this day: March 25
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 25