EPPD: Woman crushed opioid pills, fed it to baby

Sapphire Elizabeth Araujo

EL PASO, TEXAS - An El Paso woman is accused of crushing Hydrocodone pills, then feeding the drug to a five month old baby.

Sapphire Elizabeth Araujo, 34, of the 8600 block of Essex Drive, is charged with Abandoning or Endangering Child.

Hydrocodone is a narcotic used to treat pain. Medical websites online state the narcotic is addictive and can lead to respiratory distress, even death, when taken in high doses.

The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit began its investigation into Araujo after receiving a report from Child Protective Services.

Police arrested Araujo on November 20, 2018 and booked her into the EL Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Police said the baby was treated at a local hospital and has since recovered.

Police did not clarify whether Araujo is the baby's mother. ABC-7 is working to obtain the criminal complaint affidavit to learn why Araujo allegedly fed the drug to the baby. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

