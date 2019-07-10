Shootings in El Paso's Country Club area labeled 'attempted murder-suicide' by police

El Paso double shooting

EL PASO, Texas - A double-shooting that occurred in El Paso's Upper Valley was an apparent "attempted murder-suicide" stemming from an argument between two men, investigators said Wednesday.

The shootings took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of Waltham, an affluent neighborhood in the Country Club area.

"57–year old Charles Raymond Lujan, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds was found on the front porch. The shooter, 61 year old Robert Vern Steele was found inside the home and he had a self--inflicted gunshot wound to the head," said police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo.

The men suffered life-threatening wounds and were rushed to a local hospital, where Steele died.

"The investigation revealed that an argument between Steele and Lujan led to the shooting," Carillo said. Detectives did indicate what the relationship was between the two men.

Long-time residents of the area told ABC-7 they couldn't recall another shooting ever happening in their neighborhood.