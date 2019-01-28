Crime

EPPD: Traffic stop leads to arrest of driver on DWI charge, passenger on cocaine charge

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 01:45 PM MST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 01:45 PM MST

Police said a man driving a car with the headlights off was found to be intoxicated and the man's passenger was allegedly in possession of cocaine.

Fernando Gomez, 21, is charged with DWI. Cynthia Contreras, 19, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information.

Gomez, driving a 2007 Mazda 3 on the 400 block of Mesita, was pulled over at 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 when a police officer noticed Gomez was driving with the headlights off.

A police officer allegedly found Gomez to be intoxicated and placed Gomez under arrest for DWI. 

Officers identified Contreras as the front seat passenger in the Mazda. An investigation allegedly revealed Contreras was in possession of .2 grams of cocaine and identification cards belonging to three other people. 

Gomez and Contreras were both booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown