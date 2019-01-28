EPPD: Traffic stop leads to arrest of driver on DWI charge, passenger on cocaine charge

Cynthia Contreras, 19, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information. Fernando Gomez, 21, is charged with DWI.

Police said a man driving a car with the headlights off was found to be intoxicated and the man's passenger was allegedly in possession of cocaine.

Gomez, driving a 2007 Mazda 3 on the 400 block of Mesita, was pulled over at 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 when a police officer noticed Gomez was driving with the headlights off.

A police officer allegedly found Gomez to be intoxicated and placed Gomez under arrest for DWI.

Officers identified Contreras as the front seat passenger in the Mazda. An investigation allegedly revealed Contreras was in possession of .2 grams of cocaine and identification cards belonging to three other people.

Gomez and Contreras were both booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

