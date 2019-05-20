EPPD: Teenager solicited boys for sex online

Elijah Dshon Mendez

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police arrested a young man accused of soliciting two boys for sex online.

Elijah Dshon Mendez, 19, of the 4600 block of Tumbleweed El Paso, Texas, is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age.

Police said the victims' parents contacted investigators to report suspicious communications between Mendez and their children.

One of the victims was eleven years old while the second victim was 12 years old, police said. The boys do not know each other, but were communicating with Mendez during the same time frame, police said.

An investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit allegedly revealed Mendez was aware of the ages of the victims and continued communicating with them both.

On May 17, 2019, the ICAC unit set up an operation and Mendez allegedly arrived at a location with the intent to engage in sexual intercourse with one of the victims, police said.

Mendez was taken into custody and booked into the EL Paso County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

