EPPD: Suspect in SWAT standoff fired weapon at woman
EPPD: Man shot at woman during a fight
EL PASO, Texas - Police identified the man blamed for a SWAT standoff Thursday morning in an East El Paso neighborhood as 21-year-old Christopher Andrew Acuña.
Police on the scene told ABC-7 officers were called to investigate a domestic disturbance on the 3000 block of Bert Yancey Drive at 5:30 a.m.
Investigators said Acuña fired a weapon at a woman inside their home, but the woman managed to escape unharmed. Police did not clarify the woman's exact relation to the suspect.
SWAT officers and the EPPD's crisis management team negotiated with Acuña for more than six hours before he surrendedred.
This SWAT standoff happened close to Indian Ridge Middle and Glen Cove Elementary schools.
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
