EPPD: Suspect in deadly Glenwood stabbing charged with murder
EL PASO, TEXAS - The man charged for a deadly stabbing in El Paso's Lower Valley has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
27-year-old Danie Acevedo Jr. - of the 100 block of Glenwood - is charged with murder.
Police responded to the stabbing on the 100 block of Glenwood at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2018.
Officers located 30-year-old Ricardo Campa suffering from several stab wounds. Campa was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds, police said.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Person's Unit (CAP) investigated and arrested Acevedo.
ABC-7 has requested the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Acevedo to learn more about the investigation.
