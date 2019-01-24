EPPD: Sureños Gang members charged in conspiracy involving sale of meth and heroin

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation [ + - ] Ricardo HERRERA: Possession of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One over 4 grams under 200 grams (Methamphetamine) [ + - ] Stephanie PUGA: Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One (Methamphetamines) [ + - ] Ruben RODRIGUEZ: Possession of a Controlled Substance Under Penalty Group One under 1 gram/Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One over 4 grams under 200 grams (Heroin) [ + - ] Maribel HERNANDEZ: Traffic Warrants with bonds totaling $4,331.00 [ + - ] Aaron CALDERON: Possession of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine) over 4 grams under 200 grams [ + - ] Arturo DELGADO: Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One under 1 gram / Manufacture Deliver of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One over 4 g under 200 g. (Heroin)

EL PASO, Texas - Investigators with the West Texas Anti-Gang Center in El Paso completed a six month drug conspiracy investigation with the arrest of nine alleged members of the Sureños Gang,

Operation Kanpol was the El Paso West Texas Anti-Gang Center's first joint conspiracy gang initiative and it focused on the alleged Sureños criminal street gang members identified in the sale and distribution of heroin and methamphetamines in El Paso's lower valley and into the City of Socorro.

On January 14th and January 15th, invesigators executed search warrants in the 1200 block of Cielo Azul, 700 block of Clems Road and the 11200 block of Sheffield Road.

The execution of these search warrants allegedly resulted in the seizure of 47.1 grams of heroin, 2.7 grams of methamphetamines and 4.3 grams of marijuana.

Those arrested include:

- 50-year-old Arturo Delgado, of Socorro, Texas: Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One under 1 gram / Manufacture Deliver of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One over 4 g under 200 g. (Heroin)

- 53-year-old Norma Delgado, of Socorro, Texas: 3 municipal court warrants with EPPD / Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One over 4 grams under 200 grams (Heroin)

- 62-year-old Ruben Rodriguez, of Socorro, Texas: Possession of a Controlled Substance Under Penalty Group One under 1 gram / Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One over 4 grams under 200 grams (Heroin)

- 44-year-old Jose Ortega, of Socorro, Texas: Theft Property <$2500 with 2 previous convictions / Tampering and Fabricating Physical Evidence

- 32-year-old Stephanie Puga, of El Paso, Texas: Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One (Methamphetamines)

- 18-year-old Jesus Torres, of El Paso, Texas: Possession of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine)/ Possession of THC oil over 1 gram under 4 grams

- 23-year-old Maribel Hernandez, of Socorro, Texas: Arrested forTraffic Warrants with bonds totaling $4,331

- 23-year-old Aaron Calderon, of El Paso, Texas: Possession of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine) over 4 grams under 200 grams

- 40-year-old Ricardo Herrera, of El Paso, Texas: Possession of Controlled Substance under Penalty Group One over 4 grams under 200 grams (Methamphetamine)