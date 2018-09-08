EPPD: Special Traffic Investigators asking for information on hit-and-run

Special Traffic Investigators is asking for any information on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened at the 5500 block of Montoya in West El Paso Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, at around 4 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking on Montoya when a dark colored or silver colored pickup truck struck the teen and fled.

The female was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver is suspected to be a male, but information is limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 915-832-4400.

