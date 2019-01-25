EPPD: Six found with more than 150 pounds of marijuana in Central El Paso

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say [ + - ] Dominik James Mullins [ + - ] Alexis Ileene Lopez [ + - ] Kenny Alfredo Perez [ + - ] Jesus Humberto Garciduenas [ + - ] Jasmine Solomon [ + - ] Fredrick Green [ + - ] Police said the six suspects were inside the residence with 140 bundles of wrapped Marijuana. The total weight of the Marijuana was 157.30 pounds, police said. [ + - ]

Police officers responding to a "burglary in progress" call arrested six individuals allegedly caught with more than 150 pounds of marijuana.

The call was placed at about 2:45 p.m. on January 23, 2018.

When the officers arrived at a residence in the 800 block of N. Grama, they found the front door of the residence open and a vehicle parked in the driveway with the rear compartment open.

Police said the six suspects were inside the residence with 140 bundles of wrapped Marijuana. The total weight of the Marijuana was 157.30 pounds, police said.

The following individials were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of Possession of Marijuana over 50 pounds, under 2,000 pounds:

- 21-year-old Alexis Ileene Lopez, of El Paso, Texas

- 20-year-old Fredrick Green, of Ft. Bliss, Texas

- 21-year-old Jasmine Solomon, of El Paso, Texas

- 20-year-old Dominick James Mullins, of El Paso, Texas

- 28-year-old Kenny Alfredo Perez, of El Paso, Texas

- 22-year-old Jesus Humberto Garciduenas, of Juarez, Chihuahua

The bonds for all six suspects were set at $50,000.

