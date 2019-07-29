2 men in custody after shots fired, SWAT standoff in central El Paso

Man taken into custody after SWAT...

EL PASO, Texas - Two men were taken into custody after one of them allegedly fired shots Sunday and then barricaded himself inside a home in central El Paso, triggering a standoff with a police SWAT team who quickly surrounded the scene.

Authorities said 41-year-old Victor Lorenzo Alvarado surrendered himself to police around 2 p.m., about three hours after the standoff began in the 700 block of East California Avenue.

Alvarado had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but police had no further details. Additional charges against Alvarado for the standoff are pending, police said.

Another man found inside the home, who was not identified, was also taken into custody. Police said he too had a warrant out for his arrest that was issued by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. However, police could not immediately provide details of that warrant either.

No injuries were reported from the incident.