EPPD: Registered sex offender exposed himself to girl, asked if she wanted ride to school

Noel Aguayo (Arrest photo courtesy El Paso Police)

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit charged a registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl.

Noel Aguayo, 27, is charged with Indecency with a Child. The Texas Department of Public Safety's online sex offender registry lists Aguayo's residence at 8051 Meraz Avenue, Space 1. The website also states Aguayo is enrolled at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus at 919 Hunter.

Police said Aguayo exposed himself to the girl on September 5, 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

"The offender drove up to the victim at the 900 block of Ameca, exposed himself to her and asked if she wanted a ride to school," police said.

Officers with the Sex Offenders Registration and Tracking (SORT) Unit recognized Aguayo based on the description, the vehicle involved and the method of exposure.

Investigators obtained warrant for Aguayo's arrest and took him into custody at his home on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Aguayo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $50,000 bond.

Online records state, that in May 2017, Aguayo was convicted of Indecency with a Child by Exposure. He was sentenced to eight years probation.

