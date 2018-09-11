Crime

EPPD: Registered sex offender exposed himself to girl, asked if she wanted ride to school

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 11:00 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 11:10 AM MDT

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit charged a registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl.

Noel Aguayo, 27, is charged with Indecency with a Child. The Texas Department of Public Safety's online sex offender registry lists Aguayo's residence at 8051 Meraz Avenue, Space 1. The website also states Aguayo is enrolled at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus at 919 Hunter. 

Police said Aguayo exposed himself to the girl on September 5, 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. 

"The offender drove up to the victim at the 900 block of Ameca, exposed himself to her and asked if she wanted a ride to school," police said.

Officers with the Sex Offenders Registration and Tracking (SORT) Unit recognized Aguayo based on the description, the vehicle involved and the method of exposure.

Investigators obtained warrant for Aguayo's arrest and took him into custody at his home on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Aguayo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $50,000 bond. 

Online records state, that in May 2017, Aguayo was convicted of Indecency with a Child by Exposure. He was sentenced to eight years probation. 
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
FDA

Notable recalls of 2018

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

Weather
2018 hurricane season
CNN Video

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests