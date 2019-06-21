Man seriously injured in east El Paso apartment complex shooting
EL PASO, Texas - A man was seriously injured after a shooting at an east El Paso apartment complex on Thursday night, according to police and fire dispatchers.
The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of Viscount Boulevard, which is the location of the Celina Plaza Apartments.
The victim was transported from the shooting scene to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
