EPPD: Man shot and killed in East El Paso broke into home, attempted to assault sister's ex

EL PASO, Texas - Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit identified the man shot and killed in East El Paso Wednesday night as 29-year-old Jorge Cano Jr.

Police said Cano Jr. was shot and killed after breaking into the residence at 11219 Les Peterson. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on May 29, 2019.

According to investigators, Cano Jr. and his sister, 23-year-old Jessica Cano, broke into the home in order to confront the woman's ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 35-year-old Aaron Raymond Roman.

Police said the Canos intended "to assault" Roman after breaking into the residence. "Jorge Cano forced his way into the residence by kicking in the front door and both he and Jessica Cano entered the home intending to assault Roman," police said.

Police said Roman acted in self defense when he shot Jorge Cano, who died at the scene.

Jessica Cano was later charged with Burglary of Habitation and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $40,000 bond.

Police have not released an arrest photo for Jessica Cano.

