EPPD: Man in SWAT standoff charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Police charged Robert Walsmith, 46, with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police charged the man at the center of a SWAT standoff in East Central with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Robert Walsmith, 46, was arrested after a family violence call resulted in a response from the police department's Crisis Management Unit and SWAT teams.

Police responded to the call on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

"Officers were able to ensure the victims safety at the scene," said police in a news release.

During the SWAT standoff, Walsmith eventually exited the residence and met with officers outside the residence, where he was taken into custody.

Walsmith was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

