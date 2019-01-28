EPPD: Man driving car without license plates; officers find 160 pounds of pot in car

Fernando Garza

EL PASO, Texas - Police officers who pulled over a Las Cruces man driving a car without license plates allegedly found more than 160 pounds of marijuana inside the car.

Police charged 22-year-old Fernando Garza, of Las Cruces, with Possession of Marijuana Over 50 Pounds, Under 2,000 Pounds.

The officers pulled Garza over at 5:47 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the intersection of Montana and Saul Kleinfeld. Garza was pulled over because the black Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving did not have a rear license plate, police said.

A police K-9 unit led police officers to 150 bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 164.45 pounds inside the vehicle, police said.

Garza was jailed on a $50,000 bond. Police said the investigation continues.

