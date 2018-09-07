EPPD: Man charged with Capital Murder for death of 3-year-old boy

Toddler death investigation

EL PASO, Texas - Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, arrested a man for the alleged murder of a three-year-old toddler.

Adrian Amaya, 24, is charged with Capital Murder. Police arrested Amaya the morning of September 6, 2018 on the 11280 block of Pebble Hills.

Amaya was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.

The investigation began the afternoon of Tuesday, June 26, 2018 on the 11500 block of Spencer in East El Paso. ABC-7 spoke with neighbors, who said they didn't know much about Amaya or the victim.

"I just don't know how someone can let it get to that," Brittney Landeros said, "A child passing away, a 3-year-old. My son's two and I just can't imagine."

"There was no one in that house for about a week or so and then they came home, and about a week after that, they packed up and left," said Jose Menjivar.

"If justice is served, I'll be happy with that," said Lisa Rodriguez.

ABC-7 is working to obtain the complaint affidavit to learn more about the investigation. This article will be updated with new information as soon as ABC-7 learns more about the investigation.

