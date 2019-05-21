EPPD: Man barricaded inside motel threatened to 'light the place up'

EL PASO, Texas - Police officials say the man who allegedly barricaded himself inside an office at an East-Central motel claimed to have flammable liquid and threatened to "light the place up."

Police charged Luis Francisco Wong, 41, with with Criminal Mischief. Wong allegedly caused more than $10,000 in damage to the Hawthorne Suites at 6789 Boeing.

The police department's SWAT and Crisis Management team responded to a barricaded subject at the motel shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Wong displayed erratic behavior and locked himself inside the hotel office. When police officers attempted to enter the office, Wong allegedly threatened to set the office on fire.

SWAT officers arrived and eventually convinced Wong to surrender.

Police said Wong was wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft.

Bond for the vandalism charge was set at $3,000, but Wong will remain jailed without bond on the theft charge.

Wong's arrest photo has not yet been released by police.

