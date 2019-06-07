EPPD looking for alleged hit-and-run driver; woman suffered life-threatening injuries in wreck

A witness at the scene snapped a photo of the alleged hit-and-run driver and his pickup. Police, however, were unable to identify the driver.

EL PASO, Texas - Detectives with the El Paso Police Department are asking the public for help identifying the driver suspected in a hit-and-run collision that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened Friday, May 10, 2019, at 3:34 a.m.

Police said the woman was driving a Nissan Sentra when she came to a stop at Loop 375 North and Bob Hope.

The suspected hit-and-driver, driving a silver-colored Ford F-150 pickup, struck the Nissan from behind, police said.

The man pulled over and exited his truck, but then reentered the pickup and drove away, police said.

A witness at the scene was able to take a photo of the truck and of the suspect involved.

Anyone with any information that can help detectives identify the driver of the Ford is urged to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS).

You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.