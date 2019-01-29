EPPD identifies officer, suspect involved in shooting outside Lower Valley Walmart

EL PASO, Texas - A shooting review team with the El Paso Police Department's Internal Affairs continues its investigation into a shooting involving a police officer.

Police Tuesday identified the officer involved in the shooting as Mizrahaim Delgado, a three-year veteran of the police force. The man arrested after the shooting was identified by police as 50-year-old Alejandro Novela-De La Rosa.

Police charged Novela-De La Rosa with Evading Arrest or Detention in a Motor Vehicle.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 9411, police said.

The morning of the shooting, a police spokesman told ABC-7 two police officers encountered a suspicious suspect inside a grey Ford F-150 near the library in the 9300 block of Alameda.

The officers followed the suspicious man, later identified as Novela-De La Rosa, to the Walmart, where they attempted to pull him over. Novela-De La Rosa allegedly fled and crashed into an ambulance in the area of Alameda and Old Pueblo, police said. He was taken into custody at that location.

Police could not explain what prompted Officer Delgado to fire his weapon outside the Walmart. Police have not said whether Novela-De La Rosa was armed or whether he fired at the officers.

No one was injured or wounded during the shooting, police said.

