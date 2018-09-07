EPPD: Driver who fled from police had outstanding warrants, meth

40-year-old Marco Antonio Morales and 20-year-old Lulissa Jimenez (photos courtesy El Paso Police)

40-year-old Marco Antonio Morales and 20-year-old Lulissa Jimenez (photos courtesy El Paso Police)

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso man who allegedly fled from police had outstanding warrants and was in possession of narcotics, police say.

Thursday, police officers attempted to stop 40-year-old Marco Antonio Morales, driving a Jeep Commander SUV, for an alleged stop line violation on the 6100 block of Cleveland.

Police said Morales refused to stop the vehicle and fled from the officer with his passenger, 20-year-old Lulissa Jimenez. Police said Morales parked the vehicle a short distance away. Morales and Jimenez were stopped by police as they entered a business in the 6100 block of Gateway East.

Morales and Jimenez allegedly provided officers with false identification information. When officers learned their true identity, they learned Morales and Jimenez both had outstanding warrants.

Drugs seized by El Paso Police

Drugs seized by El Paso Police

An investigation revealed Morales was in possession of 27.3 grams of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of clonazepam, and .6 grams of MDA, police said.

Morales was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Clonazepam), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methylenedioxyamphetamine) and Failure to Identify (Fugitive). His bonds totaled $58,500.

Jimenez was charged with Failure to Identify and giving false information, police said. Her outstanding warrant was for Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information. Her bonds totaled $25,750.

