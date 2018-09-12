Crime

EPPD: Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of man on EP "Most Wanted" list

By:
  • KVIA Intern James Nevarez

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 06:05 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 06:05 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - After asking for the public's help in locating a suspect, a tip given to Crime Stoppers of El Paso has led to the arrest of a man previously on the EPPD "Most Wanted" list.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Sheriff's Office deputies assigned to the Criminal Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Sector arrested 48 year-old Carlos Flores at a residence located in the 3400 block of Edgerock Dr.

Flores's arrest follows after an investigation into a tip given to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, which aided deputies in locating the suspect.

Previously featured as "wanted" by the El Paso Police Department, Flores was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, and deceptive business practice. 

Bond for Flores is totaled at $16,000.

