EPPD: Chaparral teen killed in deadly rollover; driver suspected of DWI and speeding

EL PASO, Texas - The Chaparral woman involved in a deadly rollover shortly after midnight on Labor Day was driving drunk, speeding and transporting four passengers who were not wearing seatbelts, El Paso Police said.

18-year-old Aron Jurado, of Chaparral, New Mexico, was killed in the wreck. It happened Monday, September 3, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. on the 10600 block of Railroad in Northeast El Paso.

Police said an investigation revealed 18-year old Nancy Huerta, also of Chaparral, was driving drunk and speeding in a 2004 Dodge Durango. Huerta has not been charged. A police news release failed to mention whether charges against Huerta are pending.

According to special traffic investigators, Huerta was southbound on Railroad when she drove upon traffic, and in order to pass traffic, drove onto the northbound lane.

"The Durango struck the center raised curb, eventually crossed to the northbound lane and struck the east curb, causing the vehicle to roll several times," police said.

According to investigators, the rear passengers in the SUV were not wearing seatbelts and were all ejected from the vehicle. Jurado suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

17-year-old passenger Jonathan Rios, also of Chaparral, was also seated in the rear of the vehicle. Police said Rios suffered serious, life threatening injuries and remains at UMC.

Police said the driver and another passenger, 19-year-old Naomi Soledad of San Elizario, Texas, were wearing seatbelts. Huerta and Soledad suffered "non-life threatening injuries," police said.

Police said two unknown males were passengers in the rear seat, but fled the scene after being ejected from the Durango.

This will be the 42nd fatality in 2018 compared to 36 at this time in 2017.

