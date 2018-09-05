EPISD: $150K in vandalism at Bowie football stadium, 4 teens arrested

EPISD -150K in vandalism at Bowie...

EL PASO, Texas - The Bowie Bears may not be able to play their home opener after vandals caused more than $150,000 in damage at the Bowie High School football field/

A spokesman with the El Paso School District told ABC-7 a group of teenagers was behind the damage that occurred last week. The spokesman said the four teenagers arrested in connection to the vandalism will be charged with criminal mischief over $150,000.

"You could see the 'doughnuts' where they ran with the car and everything," said Sergio Reyes, a senior and football player at Bowie. The track was all messed up."

Additionally, Reyes said two golf carts were damaged, and defaced with spray paint. "It was black, but it was just happy faces," said Reyes.

Reyes told ABC-7 he believes the suspects are students at a neighboring middle school.

The district said a construction company working on an on-campus project was overseeing the area.

Near the stadium is a sign for Hellas Sports Construction, based in Austin. ABC-7 reached out to the company to learn more about the extent of the damage. A spokeswoman could not elaborate on the damage at Bowie, but did tell ABC-7 vandals damaged its construction equipment two weeks ago at Andress High School. "It's a shame that these nice facilities are being damaged with vandalism," said Hellas Spokeswoman Lani Stites. "They are there to serve the community, and people in the community are the ones causing the damage."

As for games this season, the district is working to determine how this bout of vandalism will affect the Bears.

For now, Reyes said the football team will practice on another field. He and other seniors on the team are disappointed.

"Maybe we'll just get two home games," said Reyes. "It makes us feel angry. They took our chances. We only had three games at home, then this happened, and it's sad."