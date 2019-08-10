Crime

El Paso woman convicted of kidnapping in child custody dispute that led to ex-husband's slaying

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 05:42 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso County jury convicted Erika Quiñones Wolff of aggravated kidnapping late Friday afternoon, in a case stemming from a child custody dispute that sent her father to prison for life for killing her former husband.

William Wolff was a community college professor when he was slain in December 2015. He'd recently won custody of the couple's then-2-year-old daughter.

Authorities in January 2016 arrested Erika Wolff and her parents as they left Mexico and entered California with the child.

Her father, Javier Arellano Quiñones, was convicted of murder in October 2017 for the shooting death of his ex-son in law.

Her mother, Guadalupe Quiñones, still awaits trial on a charge of interfering with child custody involving her granddaughter.

The sentencing phase for Erika Wolff will begin on Monday; she could face dozens of years in prison.

The youngster was placed with child protective services.

