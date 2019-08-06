El Paso shooting suspect 'stone cold' and shows no remorse or regret, police say

El Paso police: Shooter shows no remorse

EL PASO, Texas - The man who authorities say opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso had a ''stone cold look'' when he surrendered, a police officer who came face-to-face with him told ABC-7 and CNN.

"It was a look I'd never seen before, and I've been on this force for 31 years," the officer said. "I've seen murderers, robbers, nothing like this."

The veteran officer told ABC-7 that until he met 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, he had never stared into the face of evil. He described Crusius as a person lacking a soul who was unremorseful about what he had done. (Watch ABC-7's Saul Saenz describe what the officer told him about the accused shooter.)

Crusius, of Allen, Texas, has been charged with capital murder in the mass shooting that left 22 people dead and more than two dozen wounded, according to court records. He is being held without bond in the El Paso County jail.

Crusius was arrested Saturday after he drove to an intersection just north of the store. Crusius got out of his car and surrendered to an El Paso motorcycle police officer, El Paso police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said.

While surrendering, Crusius put his hands up and identified himself as the shooter, Carrillo said.

While in custody, Crusius has been "cold" in his interactions with police, officials said.

Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters earlier this week that Crusius had been cooperative, though he's shown no remorse and "appears to be in a state of shock and confusion."

Criminal defense attorney Mark Stephens of San Antonio has been appointed by the court to represent Crusius, according to court records. Stephens declined to comment to ABC-7 when he arrived at El Paso International Airport on Tuesday night.