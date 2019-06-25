Crime

El Paso police to use high-tech data to help combat crime

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 06:12 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 06:18 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department held a news conference regarding a new approach to combating crime. 

It's called Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration describes it as a method that combines location-based crime and traffic crash data to plan where to assign law police and resources. 

Simply put, it can be called a form of proactive policing: a bigger, visible police presence in areas more prone to crime deters would-be offenders. 

The tactic may be new for city police, however the El Paso County Sheriff's Office enacted it several years ago. 

Sgt. Robert Graziano wrote that his patrol area was "plagued with crime" related to drugs and alcohol, in a 2016 article published in Tactical Solutions Magazine.

Graziano added that within three days law enforcement officers were able to gather sufficient information on leads and crimes in the area.

EPPD stated it will be discussing specific crimes it plans to target at the news conference. 

Look for updates to this story on ABC-7 at 10. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14