El Paso police seek alleged carjacker, but provide little info beyond pic to get public's help

Image released by police shows man wanted in connection with a carjacking.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police on Friday released surveillance images of a man they indicated is a suspected carjacker in the hopes that the public can identify him.

A one-line police statement said "Requesting assistance in the identification of the pictured suspect who stole the victim's truck and caused him bodily injury in the commission of the crime."

However, police didn't indicate specifically where or when the carjacking reportedly occurred, nor did they provide any other details about the crime.

Calls from ABC-7 to a police spokesman and the officer listed as the investigator in the case were not immediately returned.

A Google map accompanying the one-line statement suggested the incident may have occurred somewhere off of South Americas Avenue near a Sonic Drive-in, but again no indication as to when it happened.

The surveillance images show a man in a hoodie and jeans wearing a Dallas Cowboys cap.

If you recognize the man, police asked that you contact Officer J. Telles at 915-212-8328.