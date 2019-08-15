El Paso Police and FBI finish processing Walmart Crime Scene

Getty Images A woman touches a cross at a makeshift memorial for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting on Aug. 3 which left at least 22 people dead, on Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department and the FBI have completely finished processing the crime scene at the Cielo Vista Walmart store where a gunman opened fire and killed 22 people and injured two dozen others.

El Paso police said law enforcement turned over control of the building and parking lot to Walmart officials on Wednesday afternoon.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said that the store remains a "secure location with controlled access."

She said a fence would remain around the store's perimeter, no tresspassing signs had been put up, and Walmart was using contracted security guards to prevent trespassing. El Paso police added that any trespassers would be arrested.

The company did not say when the store would reopen.