El Paso Police and FBI finish processing Walmart Crime Scene
Police to relinquish control of scene to Walmart
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department and the FBI have completely finished processing the crime scene at the Cielo Vista Walmart store where a gunman opened fire and killed 22 people and injured two dozen others.
El Paso police said law enforcement turned over control of the building and parking lot to Walmart officials on Wednesday afternoon.
Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said that the store remains a "secure location with controlled access."
She said a fence would remain around the store's perimeter, no tresspassing signs had been put up, and Walmart was using contracted security guards to prevent trespassing. El Paso police added that any trespassers would be arrested.
The company did not say when the store would reopen.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Top Stories Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
US & World Getty Images