El Paso mass shooting suspect to face both federal and state charges

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 11:02 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:17 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso's police chief said Thursday that the suspected gunman in last Saturday's mass shooting will now face federal charges in addition to previously announced state murder charges.

Chief Greg Allen told a City Council meeting that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius will face dual prosecution by the state and federal government.

Crusius is facing capital murder charges in the state of Texas and El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza has already announced he will seek the death penalty.

On the federal side, the FBI has been investigating the case as a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism, along with potential firearms violations. Such charges could also carry the possibility of a death sentence.

Crusius is being held without bond after appearing before a magistrate last Sunday and being informed of the capital murder charges against him.

The suspect reportedly told police after his arrest that he wanted to kill as many Hispanics as possible; he is also said to have posted online complaining about a "Hispanic invasion of Texas" prior to the shooting rampage.

