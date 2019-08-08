Crime

El Paso mass shooting suspect being held in isolation at jail

By:
  • ABC-7 and CNN

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 04:44 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:09 PM MDT

Alleged shooter in isolation

EL PASO, Texas - The man who authorities say opened fire on a Walmart in El Paso is being held in isolation at the jail, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Shooting suspect Patrick Crusius is also on lockdown in a 7-by-11 foot cell at the El Paso County Detention Facility, according to a sheriff's official.

"The inmate is being held in a single cell, segregated from the other inmates in the facility. This is common practice with an inmate who would be a danger if placed in general population."

Crusius is not on suicide watch, but is being monitored like any other inmate, according to the official.

The Sheriff's Office declined to comment on whether the suspect has communicated to the jail staff, if he has asked for anything in particular, or if he’s asked to speak to anyone in particular. It also declined to say if he had had visitors.

Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, has been charged with capital murder in the mass shooting that left 22 people dead and more than two dozen wounded, according to court records. He is being held without bond.

