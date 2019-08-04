Crime

El Paso mass shooting is 3rd atrocity this year linked to extremist online message board

By:
  • Gianluca Mezzofiore and Donie O'Sullivan, CNN

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 12:50 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:50 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Saturday's shooting in El Paso is at least the third atrocity this year where a suspect is believed to have posted to 8chan in advance of an attack.

8chan is an online messaging board that has been used by anonymous accounts to share extremist messages and cheer on mass shooters. It is rife with racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Law enforcement officials in El Paso have confirmed on Saturday they were investigating a document posted on 8chan that they believe was written by Patrick Crusius, the shooting suspect.

In the four-page document on 8chan, the author wrote: "I'm probably going to die today." A CNN analysis found it was posted less than 20 minutes before police received the first calls about the El Paso shooting.

The document is filled with white nationalist and racist hatred toward immigrants and Hispanics, blaming immigrants and first-generation Americans for taking away jobs and the blending of cultures in the U.S.

Before the mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March, an account believed to belong to the gunman posted a link to an 87-page white nationalist manifesto on Twitter and 8chan. The unsigned manifesto, which is more than 16,000 words, was filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiments, as well as explanations for an attack.

The writer of the document linked to the El Paso suspect expressed support for the shootings of two mosques in Christchurch.

Seventy-three minutes before the deadly shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, California, in April, someone identifying himself as the suspect in that attack posted a link to a hate-speech-filled manifesto hyperlinked on 8chan.

Tipsters alerted the FBI about the 8chan post approximately five minutes before the gunman, John T. Earnest, allegedly began shooting, an FBI official confirmed to CNN.

The manifesto talks about killing Jewish people without making reference to Poway or Congregation Chabad.

Just like the El Paso-linked post, the person identifying himself as John Earnest said he was inspired by the Christchurch attacks.

8chan was founded by software developer Fredrick Brennan as an even more unconstrained alternative to online forum 4chan, which he believed was too tightly moderated.

4chan's "politically incorrect" board -- abbreviated as /pol/ -- is an infamous place where hoaxes and conspiracy theorists flourish after mass shootings, as a CNN investigation has shown.

In 2015, Brennan handed over control of 8chan to Jim Watkins, an online entrepreneur, but stayed as administrator until 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In an interview with the WSJ after the New Zealand shootings, Brennan expressed regrets about creating the site, claiming it went too far.

Google stopped indexing 8chan in its search results in 2015, but the online messaging board is available on the open web.

CNN has reached out to 8chan for comment.

CNN's Paul Murphy and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

US & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets