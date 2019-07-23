El Paso man with lengthy criminal past sought in drug-related shooting of teen girlfriend

19yr old shot boyfriend wanted

EL PASO, Texas - A 35-year-old man with a long history of arrests is wanted by police for a northeast El Paso shooting that left his teenage girlfriend in critical condition.

Police said Monday an arrest warrant for aggravated assault was issued for George Solis, the prime suspect in the Friday night shooting of 19-year-old Alexis Ramirez at a home in the 10700 block of Sapphire.

The victim's mother, Jovanna Gallardo, told ABC-7 her daughter had dated Solis for about three months at the time of the shooting, which stemmed from a methamphetamine-fueled argument between the couple. Gallardo also said the shooting happened at a house that was used for prostitution and to sell drugs — and contends Solis shot her daughter when she tried to leave.

Police said Solis was arrested just within the past month for felony drug possession, and El Paso County records show he has a long history of arrests dating back to 2012.