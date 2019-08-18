Crime

El Paso man's car stolen, damaged hours after thousands join him for shooting victim wife's funeral

By:

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 01:48 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 04:11 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - A widower, who just buried his shooting victim wife amid an outpouring of support from thousands of strangers, had his vehicle severely damaged hours later in an apparent case of theft and vandalism.

Antonio Basco, 61, of El Paso made worldwide headlines after issuing a public invitation to his wife Margie Reckard's funeral, saying he felt alone as the couple didn't have any nearby relatives. Over 3,000 people turned out for her services and over a thousand flower arrangements were sent for the funeral.

Angel Gomez of Operation Hope, which helped coordinate funerals for many of El Paso's mass shooting victims, confirmed the unfortunate news of the destruction of Basco's vehicle to ABC-7 on Sunday.  Meantime, Casa Ford indicated to ABC-7 that it would be helping financially to get Basco a replacement vehicle.

In a social media post, Vanessa Kondow, a towing dispatcher, said that Basco's SUV was stolen and wrecked on Saturday night. It was towed back to his house on Sunday morning.

"WTF is wrong with people!?" she wrote in her post about the incident.

Kondow said Basco just had the car completely serviced and repaired before it was taken. She released a photo showing the extent of the damages.

In addition to the car destruction, Kudow said the thief also stole a pressure washing machine from Basco's trailer that he used for his mobile car washing business.

Attempts by ABC-7 to reach Basco and police officials for comment were not immediately successful.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong